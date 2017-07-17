LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (PML) president Ch Shujaat Hussain and senior central leader Ch Parvez Elahi have said all Muslim Leaguers should come back to their real party Pakistan Muslim League.

“We are standing with the national institutions, and the Opposition is unanimous over resignation of (Prime Minister) Nawaz Sharif, for bringing all Muslim Leaguers together,” they said this while addressing a crowded press conference at their residence on Sunday.

The meeting was participated by PML-Q Secretary General Tariq Bashir Cheema, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Ch Wajahat Hussain, Moonis Elahi, MNA Zain Elahi, chief organiser Muhammad Basharat Raja, PML-Q’s Punjab General Secretary Ch Zaheeruddin, Riaz Asghar Chaudhry, MPAs Punjab Aamir Sultan Cheema, Vickas Hassan Mokal, Ahmad Shah Khagga and Khadeeja Umar, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Dr Azeemuddin Zahid Lakhvi, Qamar Hayat Kathia, Imtiaz Ranjha, Ajmal Khan Wazir, Ch Mumtaz, Raja Nasir, Arif Gondal, Mahmud Hashmi, Ch Arif, Abid Jautana, Khurram Munawwar Manj, Muhammad Khan Leghari, Saleem Baryar, Bao Rizwan, Zulfiqar Ghumman, Senator Rubina Irfan, Arshad Mehr, Mrs Farrukh Khan, Ch Ishtiaq Basra, Ch Ejaz Safdar, Sardar Shah Nawaz Khan among several other leaders.

Shujat Hussain said that a positive verdict of Panama case is expected in the Supreme Court. “As Muslim Leaguers, it is our duty that we should play our positive role, in this regard,” the former prime minister told the media.

“I will tour all provinces and try to bring all Muslim Leaguers together at one platform,” he added.

The PML-Q president also informed he will go to the Supreme Court on Monday to represent Muslim League.

During the press conference, Pervez Elahi said that right from the start of Panama case, their party’s stance has remained the same. In the TOR Committee, Elahi added, Tariq Bashir Cheema and Kamil Ali Agha were present, but N-League did not play positive role.

The former chief minister of Punjab said the PML-N leaders try to hide behind democracy. “If Nawaz Sharif wants, then no harm will come to the country and democracy will also function in a better way,” he further said.

To a question, Elahi said that 98 per cent opposition parties are unanimous on one stance. He criticised the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) “for not providing any relief to the farmers, poor and workers”.

He suggested the Supreme Court verdict should be awaited and that will be better in favour of the country and the nation.

Earlier in the day, through a unanimously adopted resolution in the meeting, the PML-Q demanded that PM Nawaz Sharif should pay heed to the voice of the nation and after the JIT Report should immediately resign from the top office.

The meeting appreciated comprehensive, investigated detailed report of JIT that after proofs and other documents in the report, there remains no doubt that PM Nawaz and his family were involved in grievous crimes like money laundering, forgery, misuse of powers, loot of Pakistani exchequer and they have lost justification for staying in power.