Children’s Hospital largest paeds medical facility

LAHORE: The Children’s Hospital has become the largest medical facility for the children in the country having 1100 beds after addition of new block of 600 beds and 16 operation theatres. Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah stated this while presiding over a joint-meeting of faculty members and PG doctors of children hospital here on Sunday. He said that dearth of paediatrician especially Paeds surgery and cardiology felt in all over the country and a lot of specialist doctors needed in paediatrician' field therefore children hospital Lahore should take lead in the training of post graduate doctors to meet the gap. Najam Shah said after expansion of the hospital, more opportunities have been created for the training of PGRs in the hospital. He further said that seats for PGR training were being given to the children hospital according to the stipulated formula however special quota for PGR seats would be given keeping in view the demand of doctors in the field. The meeting also reviewed the administrative and operational matters of the hospital besides financial and human resource requirements of the institution. –Staff Reporter

Woman dies as truck hits bike

LAHORE: A 35-year-old woman died and her relative injured critically when a truck bumped into a motorcycle on the main Multan road in Manga Mandi area, police said on Sunday. The deceased was identified by police as Saria Bibi, who died on the spot. Her nephew Naveed Shahzad was rushed to a hospital in serious condition. The residents of Pattoki riding on a motorcycle were coming to Lahore when the road mishap took place in Manga Mandi area. Police sources said the truck hit the two-wheeler from the rear side because of over speeding. The police also reached the spot and arrested the truck driver. Further investigations were underway. –Staff Reporter

CM message on Justice Day

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said a justice-based society is an indispensable pillar for socio-economic development of the country. In a message on the International Justice Day, the chief minister said the purpose of celebrating this day was not only exclusively to highlight the significance and usefulness of justice in the society but also to pay tributes to those sacrificing their lives for struggling against unfairness. "Our religion teaches a lesson of promoting the highest values of uprightness and provision of equality as well as justice are the part of the fundamental teachings of Islam,” he added. Shehbaz said societies not sure of impartiality end up into a miserable societies and in order to make our country a diverse and progressive nation in the world, provision of justice is must. “Promotion of justice and supremacy of the constitution of Pakistan is the mission and aim of the PML-N and today we have to reassure the commitment to provide justice to all sections of the society," he stated. –APP

LGH producing excellent results

LAHORE: The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has produced excellent results in the evening out-door shift and up to 400 patients are being treated daily free-of-cost. Principal of PFGMI Prof Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab said in a statement that patients also avail the facility of consultant without any charge. As per details, patients from Lahore, Kasur, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura also visit the LGH for medical treatment. Neuro patients are also being attended to in the evening out-door facility which works from 2pm to 8pm daily, he added. –APP

OPC, OPF join hands for expats

LAHORE: The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has developed a close and continuous liaison with the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) to redress the complaints of expatriates. The enhanced cooperation between the institutions would provide better service delivery to Pakistanis living abroad. These views were expressed by Punjab OPC Vice Chairperson Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti while talking to a delegation of the OPF which met them under the chairmanship of OPF Managing Director Habibur Rehman Gillani. Shaheen Khalid Butt and Afzaal Bhatti said a joint collaboration of the OPC and the OPF would help resolve issues faced by the overseas Pakistanis relating to federal government ministries, divisions and institutions.–APP

They said it was pleasing that on the request of the OPC Punjab, the OPF had nominated focal persons to coordinate with the OPC.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to assistance of the OPC staff at counters set up by the OPF at airports and proposals to fine tune the redessal mechanism of complaints of overseas Pakistanis were also came under discussion.