LAHORE - The University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore organised a combined entrance test for more than 43,000 candidates seeking admission in different engineering universities of Punjab.

Along with Lahore and Islamabad, 12 test centers were established in different cities of the province to facilitate maximum students.

UET Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ahmad Fazal Khalid told the media that merit, secrecy and transparency have been ensured in UET entrance examination. “Necessary arrangements for security of candidate have also been made,” he added.

The VC further said, “Considering requirements of CPEC project thousands of engineers from different fields and skilled labour will be in high demand in near future. That is why lucrative job opportunities are waiting for technological professionals.”

Special sitting arrangements were also made for parents of the candidates.

For proper career planning and counseling for the students, the varsity’s administration is going to organise a two-day event on July 27th and 28th. The “Open day” event will enable students to familiarise with the facilities available in different faculties of university. It will also help them to choose proper engineering discipline favoring their aptitude. Dr Fazal visited examination center and appreciated the administration for excellent arrangements. Candidates were very satisfied with the facilities provided by the UET administration. The result of the entrance test is expected to be declared on Sunday 23th July 2017, while answer key is available at university’s website.