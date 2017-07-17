LAHORE - A group of PML-N lawyers last week allegedly attacked the Lahore High Court Bar Association’s weekly general house meeting, which was held to demand Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s resignation after a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) looking into the allegations of corruption against the prime minister and his family submitted its report to the Supreme Court.

The supporters of the ruling party succeeded in disrupting the bar meeting. It was the second attack on LHCBA in recent weeks. Earlier, the PML-N supporters had attacked the LHCBA on May 20 when the bar leaders held “All Pakistan Lawyers’ Representative Convention” to press for prime minister’s resignation. The attackers had violated the bar decorum and detained its office bearers in the library.

The Thursday’s attack took place as soon as the bar leaders started proceedings of the general house meeting. The Sharifs’ loyalists entered the bar premises, holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif and the ruling PML-N. Some of them were holding PM’s portraits. They occupied the stage and forced the bar leaders to stop the meeting and leave the house. They also took away chairs and tables from Kiyani Hall of the bar where the meeting was under way and raised slogans in favour of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. However, the anti-government lawyers also raised slogans like “Go Nawaz Go” during the attack.

The office bearers, who could not control the situation, decided to hold their meeting at GPO Chowk. They also took out a rally from GPO Chowk to Regal Chowk later. The protest created a traffic mess and caused problems for commuters. Members of the civil society and PTI lawyers’ forum also joined them.

On Friday, the National Action Committee jointly formed by the Supreme Court Bar Association and the Lahore High Court Bar Association appealed to the Supreme Court to hear the Panama case on a regular basis and suspend Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif until final verdict in this case. The bar leadership condemned the attack on the LHCBA and vowed to continue their movement against the prime minister until his resignation.

The committee headed by Supreme Court Bar Association President Khurshid A Rizvi requested the apex court to put the names of all those found guilty by the Joint Investigation Team on the Exit Control List (ECL). The bar leaders said they would run a countrywide protest campaign against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif if he does not resign until July 20. They said that lawyers would be on the roads this time.

The bars issued a declaration and vowed to continue their weekly protest rallies every Thursday. The committee said that lawyers being soldiers of the Constitution would continue their struggle for its supremacy and would not allow anyone to attack the Supreme Court as it happened in 1997.

The lawyers’ representatives lauded the JIT members for a fair and independent inquiry into the Panama leaks. However, they criticised the prime minister for sticking to his office. “This is proof of bad governance in the country,” they said, and added that the prime minister was using state institutions for personal gains.

The committee suspended bar membership of Additional Attorney General Naseer Ahmad Bhutta. It banned entry of other law officers, said to be supporters of PML-N, to the bar.

Addressing a press conference at the bar office later, SCBA President Khurshid A Rizvi asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to keep his promise of stepping down. He said that he had promised that he would resign if he is found guilty so now he should resign.

On the other side, the LHC admitted for regular hearing a petition seeking directives for the government to place on the Exit Control List (ECL) the names of 259 Pakistanis, including family members of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, whose names have been mentioned in the Panama Papers.

Farooq Amjad Bismill moved the petition, arguing that Panama Papers exposed the people who set up offshore companies and transferred money abroad. He said they brought bad name to the country.

The petitioner submitted that these people should be dealt with strictly under the law. He said the accused could flee the country; therefore, their names should be placed on the ECL. He prayed to the court to direct the government to put the names of all 259 people mentioned in the Panama Papers on the ECL so that they do not escape from the country and the law.

Last week, a citizen moved the Lahore High Court, seeking directions for the respondents to make the inquiry into the Model Town killings public, just like the JIT report in the Panama case was made public without any delay.

Irfan Ahmad, a resident of Lahore, attached the application to an already pending petition through Azhar Siddique and submitted that almost three years had passed since the police shooting in Model Town in which 14 people lost their lives and 100 others were injured.

He stated, “It was a show of worst state terrorism on June 17 on the direction of the Punjab chief minister; no such example can be found in the country’s history.” He held that PML-N leaders were the biggest obstacle to making the inquiry report public.

Justice Ali Baqar Najfi had held the inquiry into the bloody incident and handed his report over to the Punjab government. However, the provincial authorities refused to release it, claiming that making any such inquiry public was a prerogative of the government.

In fact, it was being done to protect those involved in the killing of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers, the petitioner stated. Irfan said the PML-N had requested the apex court to make the Panama leaks report public and it was made public, but the Model Town bloodshed report was being held back until now.

According to the petitioner, dozens of innocent human lives were lost in the Model Town incident and the state could not afford to let the culprits go unpunished. He requested the court to order the government to make the inquiry report into the Model Town killings public.

It was also observed last week that Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah presented himself for accountability and voluntarily provided information about his family business and expenditure incurred on his son’s treatment abroad. He rejected the claims that he took loan and got it waived off or worked as director of any company.

At lower courts, a sessions judge allowed interim bail to a PML-N lawmaker’s daughter allegedly involved in torturing a teenage domestic worker to death.

Fouzia, daughter of PML-N MPA Shah Jahan, was booked on charges of killing 16-year-old Akhtar Ali, who was working at her house as a domestic worker. The suspect had filed a plea through her counsel for bail. The court granted her bail and directed her to deposit Rs50,000 as surety bond. The court adjourned the hearing until July 20 and sought complete record of the case at the next hearing.

The Akbari Mandi Police registered an FIR on the complaint of Attiya, sister of the deceased boy, and conducted raids to arrest the suspect. The complainant said that she and her brother had been working at the house of Fouzia for quite some time now and that Fouzia used to torture her brother. She claimed that torture by the suspect resulted in death of her brother. The father of the deceased boy said he was not allowed to meet his children.

Hearing the case of stab victim Khadija Siddiqui against a lawyer’s son, Shah Hussain, the magistrate sought more prosecution witnesses. At the last hearing, MPA Uzma Bukhari also showed solidarity with the girl by personally attending the court proceedings.