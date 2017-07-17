LAHORE - The progress on buffalo research was reviewed in a meeting at Buffalo Research Institute (BRI) at Pattoki on Sunday.

To address the issues of buffalo farmers, a research agenda for year 2017 was finalised in the start of this year. A series of collaborative researches between University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore and BRI were proposed.

The meeting was told that the research is on right track and is one of the priority areas of government.

Funds availability to research project is not an issue, especially in the areas of farmer’s relevant problem solutions.

This was informed by UVAS Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Talat Nasir Pasha while presiding over the progress review meeting in BRI. He expressed his satisfaction over the gains achieved during last six months and assured his full support for future.

The VC also emphasised that buffalo is an important animal of the country which is source of livelihood, nutrition, for small and landless farmers providing 50% of beef, 60% of milk and traction power for the farm operations at national level.