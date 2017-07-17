LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that people’s indifference to long march, sit-ins and protests shows that they want just development.

People have given the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) the mandate to serve the public, he said while talking to a delegation of party office-bearers here yesterday. On the other hand, he said, some elements were trying to lead the nation in the wrong direction through their negative politics. These elements do not want elimination of extremism, poverty, unemployment and darkness from the country, he added.

The chief minister said that head of the sit-in group who dependably looked for simulated backing in politics was being rejected by the public at every front. He said that public service was not a cup of tea for those whose politics revolved around lies and impeachment. These political elements should keep in mind that they cannot take the nation hostage through their undemocratic practices, he said. A politician who is expert in arraignment has broken all records of lies and these malignant elements are risking the destiny of the country to satiate their lust for power, he added. He said that history and the nation would never ever forgive those responsible for chaos, restlessness and confrontation in the country.

Shehbaz said the PML-N had served people wholeheartedly. He said that corruption of former rulers, who plundered national resources ruthlessly, had left the country in AN abysmal condition. He said that corrupt mafias, nepotism and dishonest people had pushed the national institutions to the brink of disaster. He said the nation was well aware of those who had exempted themselves from loan payments and looted billions from banks. After digesting billions of rupees of the poor nation, he said, they were now posing to be pious. He said that sit-in trendsetters used every tactic to damage the national economy. Their lockdown, sit-ins and protests damaged the development plans, he said.

The chief minister said the PML-N government had taken revolutionary measures to transform the country and provide people basic facilities. He said that Pakistan was moving forward, but some elements wanted to take it away from the road of progress because they could not tolerate a developed Pakistan. “Nevertheless, we are here to assure them that this strategy of preferring personal interest to national interest won’t work and Pakistan will continue to move ahead,” he said.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had selflessly served people over the last four years, steered Pakistan out of darkness and put it on the road to progress and prosperity. Under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif, he said, “we will accomplish development and the journey of public service will continue”.

INDIAN FIRING ON PAK ARMY VEHICLE

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned firing by the Indian forces on a Pakistan Army vehicle on the Line of Control.

He expressed his sorrow over martyrdom of four Pakistani soldiers whose vehicle fell into the River Neelum as a result of Indian firing. He paid homage to the bravery of martyred soldiers and offered his condolences to their families.

Grief over Asghar Shaad’s death

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior journalist, columnist and Bureau Chief of Daily Nawa-e-Waqt Rawalpindi, Muhammad Asghar Shaad. In a condolence message, the chief minister said services of Asghar Shaad in the field of journalism would always be remembered. He prayed for the departed soul and the bereaved family. –APP