The Joint Investigation Team failed to do what it was supposed to, which was remove Mian Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister, and appoint Imran Khan in his stead. Instead it made recommendations about how references should be filed against him and his kids by NAB. Talk about broken reeds. NAB couldn’t get him in the Musharraf era, when even though he had been identified as the masked man waving a gun on board Musharraf’s plane, shouting that the pilot fly it to Cuba, they couldn’t make the hijacking charges stick.

So even though he was identified as the masked man waving a gun at Imran Khan during his dharna, and robbing him of all his money, the JIT didn’t say he was guilty of corruption. There was a crescendo of voices saying that he should resign, but that did not seem to have taken into account his not having been elected just so that he might resign.

But all said and done, the JIT deserves to be congratulated. It went through the whole process without laying a finger on a single suspect. If the policemen among it had been given their head, the Sharif family would have confessed to Liaqat Ali Khan’s assassination, not to mention that of Ayub Khan (But Ayub Khan was not assassinated, you would say, gentle reader. So what? would reply the policeman of the old school). Another problem with the JIT was that it was investigating possible financial crimes, not buffalo theft. If Imran Khan had really wanted the Panamagate charges to stick, then he should have had the Panama Papers include possession of buffaloes. If instead of living beyond their means, the Sharifs had been made by a DSP of the old school to answer for buffaloes of uncertain ownership, all theft cases in Lahore and Kasur districts since Partition would be solved. And instead of money laundering, Ishaq Dar should have been made to confess to buffalo theft.

Of course, an affection for buffaloes would have stood the Sharifs in good stead with Narendra Modi, who dropped in for Mian Nawaz’s grand-daughter’s wedding. Modi has seen the proliferation of gaurakshaks, or cow protectors. In fact, it did the rounds of cyberspace that maybe Pakistan should send armmed cows up against India, instead of soldiers. Sounds good.

But one wonders how gaurakshaks can be blamed for the 12 people who died after drinking poisonous liquour in Azamgarh district, which is in Uttar Pradesh, which has a Swami for Chief Minister. I wonder why India has a population problem. Those who avoid being crazed by eating beef are driven to drink for their kicks. And look at what happens. Wouldn’t they be alive if they had eaten beef instead? Presumably, for ‘mad cow’ disease, and the attendant risk of death, hadn’t made it to India at any time during the time it was epidemic in the UK, between 1986 and 1998. Eating Indian beef may madden you in a number of ways, but not by causing ‘mad cow’ disease.

So what was behind the man who criminally assaulted a teenaged neighbor in a park near their homes, and that too in front of his daughter? Modi could dismissively say it was because of eating too much beef, but I think the man had a problem. His marriage had collapsed, but he had custody of his two daughters.

It does seem as if the Baloch had other concerns. Never ones for taking too kindly to being policed, there was a particularly high toll of the police taken in Balochistan. There were two SPs killed in quick succession, and though no one claimed the atrocities, both killings had the hallmarks of militant assassinations. First the DPO Chaman, Sharif Khan Mohmand, along with a guard, was blown up by his vehicle striking a roadside IED. The SP Quaidabad, Mubarik Shah, of the Quetta Capital Police, was also killed, the next day. His vehicle was fired upon, and three other policemen were also killed.

The anti-police violence spilled over into the Punjab, and the SHO Mazari Kot, of the bordering Rajanpur district, Sajjad Ramzani, was also killed in a gun battle between the police and the Chhottoo gangs, which had tried to kidnap a local landowner. Three others were also killed, including two dacoits. Chhottoo might have been killed, but it seems his gang is still active. Admittedly, the Balochistan police was harder hit than the Punjab Police, losing two SPs, but the Punjab Police does not exactly have a surplus of Baloch officers of SHO rank. It seems as if the Punjab Police has lost it. Time was, the killing of an SHO would have meant a reign of terror in the entire district. Such a crime rose above such niggling categories as guilty and innocent, and all were punished in this holocaust. A Viceroy may have been killed in 1882, but SHOs were not harmed after the Mutiny. Especially not if they had a paunch making it hard to close their belt buckles.

But that was an era when the Punjab Police knew what is what. Now, instead of terrorising every man, woman and child in the limits of Mazari Kot, the Punjab Police has called in the Army. The Army is all very well, but its help in killing Chhotoo did not form a permanent solution. Symbolic, isn’t it? Of the whole military-civilian relationship. Military help doesn’t lead to solutions. But is the alternative the Chottoo Gang? Or the Mottoo Gang?