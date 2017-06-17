LAHORE - A group exhibition of 13 calligraphers titled ‘Quat’ was held at Ejaz Art Gallery on Friday.

The artists displayed the traditional style of calligraphy with focus on the beauty and sublimity of Islam. The exhibition will continue till June 24.

The artworks of Aamir Kamal, Amin Ul Hasanat, Arif Khan, Jamshed Qaisar, Javed Qamar, Munib Ali, Mussarat Arif, Noreen Akhtar, Saeed Akhtar, Shahid Rana, Ufaq Ehsan, Zulfiqar Ali and Zulqarnain were put on display.

Describing his work, Jamshed Qaisar said: “My work is based on abstraction and reflection. The inspiration came from Iranian calligraphic fonts such as Shikasta and Moalla. I have been working on traditional fonts including Thuluth, Naskh, Dewani and Kufi.”

“As one draws closer to the artwork, multiple layers of the Quranic text seem visible. I used gold and silver leaf which gives another meaning to the art form,” Zulqarnain said.

Arif Khan said: “If painting is music then I play it on my canvases. My calligraphic symphonies run in low keys, smoothly. I subtly divided space by writing small pieces around the focal point and fill the focal point with a large word.”

Mussarat Atif said: “My artwork appears in squares and circular shapes, highlighted by bright red, green, blue, ochre and black.” The arcs and loops, ovals and circles, vertical and horizontal lines were used as designs in her artworks. She selected warm, earthy tones, which gave a calm, subtle feel to her painting.”

The work of Saeed Akhtar was centre of attraction at the exhibition that was dubbed as unmatchable. His observation, mastery of skills with his imagination has produced the most remarkable works. In this work of calligraphy, he successfully managed to achieve the effect of warm, resonant colours, mesmerising the views.