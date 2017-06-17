LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has restrained PML-N workers from reaching the Judicial Academy in Islamabad today (Saturday) when he is due to appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in connection with the allegations of money laundering against the Sharif family.

The chief minister said that his party had always respected supremacy of the constitution.

The JIT has asked the chief minister to come up with documents of their family concern M/s Hudaibiya Paper Mills. He has also been asked to bring with him bank record related to the company.

Party sources say the chief minister is in high spirits before his appearance before the JIT. He held consultations with his legal wizards and aides on the questions he received from the JIT, they said. The chief minister may be asked questions about other business concerns of the Sharif family and he is prepared to answer all such questions, they said.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appeared before the JIT on June 15. He was interrogated by the JIT for about three hours on the basis of 13 questions set by the Supreme Court. Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz, sons of the prime minister, had appeared before the JIT five and two times, respectively, to answer questions relating to their businesses abroad, property in London and offshore companies, etc. Next in the line are former interior minister Rehman Malik on June 23 and Capt (r) Safdar Abbas, son-in-law of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on June 24. Finance Minster Ishaq Dar is also next in the queue. Safdar has requested the JIT to call him this week because he is proceeding to Saudi Arabia for Umra next week.

Interacting with the media in the Punjab Assembly chamber the other day, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan had criticised the JIT for picking up the Sharifs and investigating them in connection with their properties and businesses of the last three generations. Rana Sana had said it appeared the JIT was doing PhD on Sharifs. He had asked the JIT to call the chief minister if it wanted to know anything as he was well versed in family affairs. The JIT summoned the chief minister the same day.

The law minister told the media on Thursday that chief minister’s answers would bring the JIT to its senses.

RURAL ROADS PROGRAMME

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the provincial government is pursuing the policy of composite development of urban and rural areas so that all people can equally benefit from its policies. He said that construction and rehabilitation of roads under the Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme was in full swing. He said the Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme would have a lasting impact on agricultural economy.

The “Pakian Sarkan Sokhay Painday” Programme has helped provide latest communication facilities to people living in villages, the chief minister said while talking to party legislators here yesterday.

The chief minister said that government’s policies were strengthening the agricultural economy. Similarly, timely transportation of farm products to the market is contributing to growers’ wellbeing, he added.

CRICKET TEAM EXALTED

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has commended performance of the Pakistan cricket team in Champions Trophy and said that it has full potential to defeat the traditional rival India in the finals.

He expressed the hope that the national cricket team would write history by defeating India in the final match. “There is no doubt that Pakistani players can achieve success in the final through teamwork. The nation is praying for the success of the Pakistani team,” he said. He said the Pakistani team consisted of talented young players who had the passion for success.

ALLEGATIONS DISMISSED

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that mere sloganeering cannot serve people.

He said that baseless allegations of the opponents had no value. He said that those against development and prosperity of the country were doing politics of lies. He said the government had put the country on the road to development and prosperity. He said that people were fully aware who served them selflessly. He said that defeated elements were trying to survive on baseless allegations.