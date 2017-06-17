LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Friday directed the local government secretary and the Lahore mayor to submit written replies in a contempt petition against them for not paying salary for the past four months to the work charge staff of the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL).

The Metropolitan Corporation staff approached the court against the government for not implementing the court’s orders on payment of their salaries.

On June 6, the LHC ordered the local government secretary and the Lahore mayor to pay salaries within a week. However, the respondents did not pay them salary due to which they had sought contempt proceedings against them.

On Friday, the staff’s lawyer argued that the court order fell on deaf ears due to which the miseries of the daily wagers had doubled. Eid was approaching fast and despite the clear order of the court on June 6, the daily wagers could not get salaries, the counsel said. He said by defying the court’s orders, the respondent authorities had committed contempt of court. He prayed the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the respondents for not giving salary to the daily wagers for last fourth months.

After hearing his arguments, Justice Jawad Hassan sought written reply from the Secretary local government and Lahore Mayor and adjourned the hearing until June 21.