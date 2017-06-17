LAHORE - The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) is determined to achieve the target of establishing 40 e-Khidmat Centres in the 36 districts providing all services under one roof within stipulated timeframe by March. PITB Chairman stated Dr Umar Saif said that while briefing the media persons yesterday. He said that so far established six e-khidmat markaz in 6- Divisional Headquarters of Punjab including Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Sargodha while five more were being made operational by September.

More than 500,000 people have so far visited centres and approximately 297,000 applications have successfully been processed, he informed.

The PITB was establishing another 10 e-Khidmat Markaz’s in 9 Divisional Headquarters of Punjab by September, 2017 this year, he said.In next one month the same are being replicated in two more cities at Multan and Bahawalnagar.

He said that there was six time increase for IT in the budget during the last five years, which acknowledges the government’s commitment towards the uplift of IT industry.