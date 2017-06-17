LAHORE - Punjab Government spokesman Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan has said credit for national and international achievements goes to the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“It is heartening that the total volume of the national economy has reached to $300 billion and it has been further increasing due to foreign investment.,” he told different delegations at his office Friday.

On the other side, he said that the PM set an example of respect of law by appearing before the JIT and it showed his democratic and law abiding approach as a political leader

“Appearance of political leadership before the JIT is a good example of respect for law and it has again proved that the PML-N leadership has always given credence to supremacy of law,” he added. Ahmed said the PML-N government has tremendously served the people and put the country on the track of development and prosperity. The launch of an internationally acclaimed mega project of CPEC has proved the international community especially the Chinese leadership fully trusts PM Nawaz Sharif. “On the other side, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has developed the province with his vision and the schemes of development have improved the quality of life of the common people while reforms in different sectors including health, education and other sectors have benefitted the people.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been working day and night to end loadshedding. He said that the Punjab has emerged as symbol of good governance and public friendly reforms have ensured composite development at the grassroots.

The delegations thanked the government for its continuous support to the people in different sectors and said that governmental reforms have been facilitating the people.