LAHORE: Another police constable yesterday died at a hospital after battling for life for more than 30 hours. The CIA police officer, Rizwan Ullah, was admitted to the Services Hospital soon after gunmen opened straight fire on a police party during a raid in Tibbi City area on Tuesday morning.

Two constables and a police informer had sustained multiple bullet wounds during the brazen gun attack. Constable Zafar Iqbal succumbed to wounds hours later while the condition of informer Afzal was said to be stable. Zafar was buried with full honour on Wednesday after his funeral prayers were held at the police headquarters.

Police investigators said that two motorcyclists, not identified yet, targeted the police party near Lady Wallington Hospital when the officers were going to raid a hideout in the same locality. A criminal case was filed against unidentified gunmen with the Tibbi City police and investigators were conducting raids to arrest the attackers. However, no arrest was made yet.

Hundreds of police including Punjab inspector general of police Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera yesterday attended the funeral prayers for constable Rizwan at police headquarters Qila Gujjar Singh. On this occasion, the officers paid rich tributes to the martyred policemen. Lahore CCPO Muhammad Amin Wains, DIG (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf, DIG (Investigation) Chuadhary Sultan, DIG (Security) Dr Moeen, SSP Rana Ayyaz Saleem, SSP (Investigation) Ghulam Mubashir Maikan, ASPs and families of martyrs were also present at the funeral prayer.

IGP Sukhera yesterday said that action against terrorists, anti-social elements and their facilitators would continue till peace is completely maintained in the province. He said that both of the CIA officials embraced martyrdom while fighting against robbers and anti-social elements.

Police have always fought bravely against criminals within society, the police chief said. He said that all the criminals who attacked police in the past were brought to justice and the culprits behind the latest gun attack on police would face justice very soon. While remembering police martyrs, IGP said that martyrs have given message to criminals that Jawans of this nation would not hesitate to even sacrifice their lives to protect honor, life, and property of citizens.

The provincial police chief was talking to reporters after the funeral prayers for CIA police constable Rizwan Ullah. An active squad of police officials presented salute to the martyr and police officers laid the wreath on martyr’s grave. According to a police spokesman, Rizwan had joined police force as constable on October 15, 2010 and he belonged to Chak Jhumra area of Faisalabad. His was posted at Lahore’s CIA Civil Lines. He has left father, wife, three brothers and one sister to mourn. –Staff Reporter