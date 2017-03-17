LAHORE - A seven-member delegation of Chinese Foreign Ministry visited Punjab Civil Secretariat on Thursday. Chief Secretary Punjab Capt (R) Zahid Saeed received the delegates. The foreign diplomats were given detailed briefing on development projects, business opportunities, reforms in different sectors and law and order situation in the province.

Talking to the delegates, the Chief Secretary said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would usher into a new era of progress and prosperity in Pakistan. He mentioned that the exchange of cultural and diplomatic delegations would help bolster bilateral relations, adding that there are vast business opportunities in Punjab.

He said that the provincial government is following a comprehensive development plan and in collaboration with the federal government a number of revolutionary projects have been started in the field of transport, health, agriculture, and infrastructure which are yielding positive results.

The chief secretary said that self-reliance by the Chinese people has taken them to the height of progress and prosperity and China has emerged as a great economic power in the comity of nations. He said that China always stood by Pakistan in the hour of need and is extending all kind of economic and technical support to the brotherly country.

The delegates thanked the chief secretary and remarked that the Punjab government’s initiatives for progress in fields of health, agriculture, transport and infrastructure are praiseworthy. Those among present were: secretaries of different departments including planning and development, transport and energy.