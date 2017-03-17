LAHORE - Benzir Income Support Programme Chairperson Marvi Memon called on CM Shehbaz Sharif and discussed ongoing projects, particularly Waseela-Taleem Programme.

“It's obligation of the state to provide relief to low-income families that’s why the PML-N government is spending billions of rupees for their betterment,” Shehbaz.

He said Punjab Social Protection Authority has been set up to bring social programmes under one roof. The Waseela Education Programme will be extended in province with a specific goal to maximize the benefit from this programme.

Marvi briefed Shehbaz about the progress of relief-providing programmes for low-salary families and added that these projects are working in seven areas of the Punjab.

Separately, the chief minister chaired a meeting to review setting up e-libraries in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, the said the Punjab government is setting up state-of-the-art e-libraries in various cities of the province. He said foundation of e-libraries is of imperative significance for advancement of education so work should be expedited on the project. Adviser Dr Umer Saif briefed the meeting about the project. Provincial Minister Jahangir Khanzada, former MNA Hanif Abbasi and senior officers attended the meeting.

UK diplomat meets CM

British High Commissioner Drew Thomas called on Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and took up issues of mutual interests, advancement of Pak-Britain relations and collaboration in various fields. British High Commissioner while congratulating CM for holding PSL Final successfully in Punjab said that credit of organizing final match in peaceful environment in Lahore goes to Shehbaz.

Also the public has depicted disciplined attitude and enthusiasm during match. He said the praiseworthy endeavours of CM to raise the expectations for everyday comforts of the general population of Punjab is yielding great outcomes.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that successful final match in such a peaceful condition in Lahore is a big victory of Pakistan and a defeat to the foes.

The CM said that England and Pakistan share cooperation in development and prosperity and the participation of United Kingdom to enhance the fields of education, wellbeing and expertise are exceptionally respected. Pakistan gives significance to PAK-UK relations.