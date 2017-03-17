LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday stayed demolishing of shops for construction of Elevated Express Way in Gulberg area of the provincial capital.

Mian Rasheed, a man who owned a shop at Gulberg drainage, filed the petition and stated that the government was demolishing shops to construct Elevated Express Way.

The petitioner said that LDA had issued notices to him and other shop owners of demolishing.

He stated that these notices were illegal because the land of the shops was not acquired under the relevant law of land acquisition act. Beside it, environment assessment was not conducted for the said project which showed mala fide intention on the part of the government, the petitioner said.

He prayed that the government be barred from demolishing their shops. At this, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan of the LHC stayed the demolition of shops at Gulberg’s drainage and directed the LDA and Punjab government to submit replies on March 29.

Court stays removal

of retired army soldiers

from police dept

The Lahore High Court on Thursday stayed removal of retired army officials from their jobs with police department as security officials.

Justice Shahid Mobeen of the LHC passed the order on petition moved by 53 retired army soldiers including Noor Muhammad.

The petitioner through their counsel Talat Farooq Sheikh argued that they had been serving police department for over 9 years but the police department had decided to remove them. They said that the department had issued order of their removal rather than declaring them permanent for their services for police.

They prayed that the police department be ordered not to remove them from the jobs and declare their appointments permanent.