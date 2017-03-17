LAHORE - A 21-year-old student of a private medical college was found hanged at his house in North Cantonment area, police said on Thursday.

The youth was identified by police as Usman Javed, said to be the MBBS Part-II student at Rahbar medical college in Harbanspura area. The resident of Nankana, Usman, was presently living at a house in Paradise Homes Society along with his family members.

Investigators said it was a case of apparent suicide. But the motives behind the suicide were not clear yet.

Relatives told the police that Usman and his 10 other class fellows had developed some dispute with the college administration. Usman took the extreme step in utter depression, they said. Earlier, there were reports that the boy ended his life after he failed to pass the second year exam.

Police investigators said the body was hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope tied to his neck as they entered the bedroom. The boy went to his room on the upper portion and committed suicide by hanging himself with the ceiling fan.

The police yesterday handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities.