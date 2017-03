LAHORE: A total of Rs 47,000 was donated to Nawa-i-Waqt Relief Fund for stranded Pakistanis in Bangladesh on Thursday.

Muhammad Rasheed from Talagang donated Rs10,000, Faisal Riaz from Lahore Rs15,000, Javed Alam from Rawalpindi Rs10,000, Saleemur Rehman from Islamabad Rs10,000 and Ghayural Haq from Sahiwal donated Rs2,000 to the fund.–Staff Reporter