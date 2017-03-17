LAHORE - CAA employees Thursday gathered at Allama Iqbal International Airport to protest against the administration’s plan to privatise three major airports of the country.

The protesters were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against privatisation. They criticised the government and said that all the workers were united against the plan to privatise Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports. They said they opted for demonstration as authorities did not pay heed to their concerns. They demanded government withdraw the decision. They threatened countrywide protest if government refused to budge.