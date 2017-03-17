LAHORE - Information Technology University (ITU) Punjab has managed to extend access to 142,000 ebooks through ITU digital library in Arfa Software Technology Park Campus.

The online access to eBooks covers a wide variety of content across all important subject areas and fields. This huge online source is an opportunity for optimum use by the students and other interested persons.

Dr Umar Saif founding Vice Chancellor of ITU has directed Quality Enhancement Cell, Library and Knowledge Center to further increase the quality ebooks relating to electronics, technology, economy and other important subjects for the benefit of the academia and students.

In order to facilitate the readers and visitors, the ITU authorities have extended the library timings on weekdays and also announced to keep the library open on weekends.

According to new timings ITU library will remain open from Monday to Friday from 8am to 10pm with Juma prayer break from 1pm to 2pm and now it will remain open on Saturday and Sunday from 1 am to 6 pm. The library will remain closed on public holidays.

The Information Technology University (ITU) Punjab celebrated the spirit of sportsmanship with colors of spring by holding Cricket day 2017 tournament, participated by four teams yesterday.

The celebration was marked to welcome the advent of spring to create healthy activity among the fellow students of ITU by organizing Cricket day 2017. The participant teams gave tough time to the opponent teams and played the tournament with excellent performance, which generated lot of interest among the players.

ITU Registrar Zaheer Sarwar distributed prizes among the winning players and gave away trophy to the winning team BS 14(CS/EE).

Sarwar while encouraging such activities urged the students to hold competitions in other games also as the healthy bodies always refresh the minds and generates innovative ideas. The extra-curricular activities were as essential for the students as their studies, he added.

Health insurance plan

The Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC) Thursday signed a contract with the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and Nadra for expansion of pro-poor health insurance scheme to remaining 32 districts of the Punjab.

Under the contract, the BISP will provide data of poor people from the Punjab who are earning less than Rs 200 per day. The Nadra will verify the national identity cards & thumb impressions of these beneficiaries to ensure transparency. The verification process will also enable the PHIMC to provide health benefits to deserving people of the province.

As per the contract, the Nadra will also provide a Centralized Management Information System for real-time monitoring of the program. Director General NADRA Zulifqar Ali and CEO PHIMC Dr Saira Siddique signed the contract.

The PHIMC mandated for execution of the Prime Minister’s National Health Insurance Program (PMNHP) in the Punjab province is already operating in the four target districts of the Punjab – Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, Narowal & Sargodha.

Under the programme, a total of 7.9 million people in the target districts are getting health services. Following the new directions by the chief minister, the PHIMC intends to expand its mandate to the remaining 32 districts of the Punjab so that all eligible poor people can be facilitated through the scheme.