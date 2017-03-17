LAHORE: A seminar on ‘’Anti-Corruption Measures’’ in collaboration with National Accountability Bureau Lahore was held at University of Engineering and Technology Lahore on Thursday. –Staff Reporter

To make corruption free Pakistan, it is our prime duty to deliver with commitment and dedication in respective domains on ethical grounds. It was stated by Vice Chancellor UET Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid while addressing in seminar. He said that all not of malpractices and wrong-doings must be discouraged and try to build soft image of nation.