LAHORE - At least 12,000 police would be deployed on security duties in Lahore during the holy month of Ramazan, DIG (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf said on Tuesday. Nearly 3,000 mosques and imambargahs are divided into category A, B, and C with the regard to security deployment, the DIG said while presiding over a meeting with religious leaders at the Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Tuesday. SP (Security) Abadat Nisar and SP Headquarters Atif Nazir were also present in the meeting besides other police officers.

Several religious leaders including Mufti Intekhab Ahmed, Syed Muhammad Usman Noori, Allama Mushtaq Hussain and Mufti Muhammad Imran Hanfi were also present on this occasion. Ashraf further said that city police have prepared a special security plan to maintain peace during the holy month of Ramazan. The police would provide best security to mosques, Ramazan bazaars, and markets. The police would also intensify armed patrolling in the sensitive and important areas by mobilising its special squads during prayer timings, he added.