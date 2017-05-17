LAHORE - A 45-year-old man ended his life by shooting himself in the head at his home in Nishtar Colony area, police said on Tuesday. Rescue workers shifted the body to the morgue for an autopsy. Police identified the deceased as Tariq, a resident of Awan Market. His family told the police that Tariq committed suicide after an argument with his relatives. Investigators also seized a pistol from the scene. The police were investigating the incident.