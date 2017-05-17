LAHORE - A two-day theatre event held at Alhamra Arts Council marked Ajoka Theatre’s 33rd anniversary. Ajoka team performed “Bala King” on inaugural day while “Anhi Mai Da Sufna” was presented on Tuesday.

Both plays were appreciated by large number of audience from all walks of life.

Ajoka’s Executive Director Shahid Nadeem said Ajoka’s message of socially is about a meaningful entertainment and that is a great achievement for which team Ajoka and its patrons can take pride.

“Bala King” is a Punjabi adaptation by Shahid Nadeem of Bertlot Brecht’s play “The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui”. Written in 1941, “Arturo Ui” is savage and witty parable of the rise of fascism and Hitler in Germany, in which his story is recast in terms of a small time gangster’s take-over of the city’s greengrocer trade. In Bala King the story traces the rise of a Lahori petty criminal gang to political prominence.

The play was directed by Ajoka’s Artistic Director Madeeha Gohar. In her inaugural speech, she urged the Govt. to actively support the performing arts groups so that people can have meaningful entertainment and the values of tolerance and enlightenment are promoted. She said that it is necessary to engage youth in constructive activities so that their minds are not poisoned by extremists.

“Anhi Maai Da Sufna” is a play by Shahid Nadeem and is based on true stories of the generations dislocated during the partition of 1947. It highlights the shattered dreams of two octogenarian Punjabis who had great love for their homeland which has not been weakened by seven decades of separation. The play was presented as part of Ajoka’s activities linked to the 70th anniversary of Partition. Ajoka was set up as a non-profit theatre in May 1984 during General Zia ul Haq’s military rule, from a house lawn with a small group of cultural activists. It has been part of the struggle for a secular, democratic just humane and enlighten Pakistan for the last 33 years and has now become an internationally acclaimed theatre group.