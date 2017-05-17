LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received scattered rains and windstorm on Tuesday, providing much needed relief to the heat stricken people by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Kashmir, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Bahawalpur, Quetta, Zhob, Makran and Larkana divisions.

In Lahore, cloudiness, early morning rains and continuously blowing winds caused decrease in temperature during the day and at nighttime, making weather pleasant.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 33 degree Celsius and 23C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 48 per cent.

People come out of their houses in the evening to enjoy pleasant change in weather. Major parks and picnic spots attracted a large number of people including women and children. Huge rush was witnessed at Greater Iqbal Park, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jilani Park, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Jallo Park, Lahore Zoo and parks in housing societies. Traffic mess was also witnessed in the close vicinity of entry/exit points of these picnic spots.

According to the experts, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24-36 hours.

Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather for Lahore during the next couple of days. Dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions) and at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Larkana, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and D G Khan divisions. Mainly hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

On Tuesday, Kasur received 17mm rain, Sargodha 08mm, Lahore and Larkana 07mm each, Gujranwala and Khanpur 06mm each, Noorpurthal, Kotli, Dir, Panjgur and Zhob 04mm each, Malamjabba, Lower Dir, Mirkhani, Rawalakot, Garidupatta, Bahawalpur, Mangla, Gilgit and Bagrote 03mm each, Bahawalnagar, , Muzaffarabad and Kohat 02mm each, Chitral, Saidu Sharif, Kakul, Joharabad and Kamra 01mm each.