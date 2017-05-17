LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif told Export Import Bank of China President Liu Liange on Tuesday about the delay in the completion of Lahore Orange Line caused by legal matters. The CM assured the Chinese bank chief of resolving the issue soon.

Shehbaz Sharif said that every penny received from China is being utilised as a sacred trust and that’s the reason many projects are touching new heights. In the presence of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the bank chief, agreement on governmental soft loans was signed for Pakistan Remote Sensing Satellite Project between Ministry of Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatization of Government of Pakistan and the Exim Bank of China.

According to report received here, Shehbaz told Liu that CPEC is the most vital part of One Belt One Road (OBOR) Project whose positive impacts will be felt at the international level. About Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project, the Chief Minister said that every effort is being made to work speedily.

“Due to some legal complexities, delay has occurred at some points, but every effort would be made to get it over. Quality, transparency and fast-track completion has been ensured in the projects initiated in collaboration with China in Pakistan, especially in the Punjab. The coal power plant set up in collaboration with China in Sahiwal has started producing electricity while work is going on day and night on other projects. I have been personally supervising the development on projects,” he added. The Exim Bank president expressed satisfaction that Punjab government has come up to the expectations of Chinese financial institutions with regard to quality, speed and transparency. “We feel fully secured and satisfied about the projects having involvement of CM Shehbaz because he is known for completing work well in time, and he has also proved this thing with his actions, ” he said.

A delegation led by President of NORINCO, China Railways, also called on CM Shehbaz in Beijing discussed the development on Orange Line, followed by his meeting with a team of Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology led by Director Luv Min and Chinese experts in energy sectors.

He also held separate meetings with President of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) Gu Shu, President of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Mr. Jin Liquin. Noted economist of Peaking University and former senior vice president of World Bank Prof Justing Yifullin. The CM visited the headquarters of famous Chinese group Huaneng in Beijing, where the group Chairman Mr Cao Peixi held a luncheon in his honour and he also inaugurated a computer lab in Pakistan Embassy College in Beijing.