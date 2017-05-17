LAHORE - A 40-year-old man died after a rashly-driven wagon smashed into his bicycle on Multan Road in Manga Mandi police precincts on Tuesday. The victim was identified by police as Maqsood-ul-Hassan, an employee of an auto company located in the same area. The resident of Sabzazar was coming back home from the factory when a speedy wagon ran over him. He died on the spot. Some passersby managed to capture the driver as he tried to flee after the accident. He was later handed over to the area police.