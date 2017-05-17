LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed has directed the deputy commissioners to keep check on illegal human organ transplant and take stern action against those involved in this illegal business.

He issued this direction while presiding over the Deputy Commissioners’ Conference that continued for more than five hours, at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

The chief secretary said that illegal human organ trade is a stigma on the society, which must be removed, adding that district vigilance committees will have to play an active role in ending this illegal practice. He directed that provision of best medical facilities, free and quality medicines be ensured in all the hospitals of province, saying that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. Deputy Commissioners should regularly visit health facilities to review the situation, he mentioned. He said that in first phase 40 hospital in the province are being revamped, health councils have been set up at district and tehsil level, which are yielding positive results.

He maintained that like cities attractive salary package and other benefits are being given to the doctors serving in far-flung areas so that they could work with more dedication and commitment. He said that campaign against dengue and polio be expedited in the districts, which are prone to these diseases, adding that continuous efforts are needed to eradicate dengue and polio once and for all.

Issuing directions to cope with possible floods, the Chief Secretary ordered the deputy commissioners to personally visit embankments and complete all preparations.

He also issued instructions regarding early disposal of complaints forwarded by Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab.

The chief secretary ordered that best arrangements be ensured for Ramazan bazaars, as Rs 1.4 billion have been released to districts for this purpose. He directed that strict check be kept on quality of commodities and weights and measures in the Ramazan bazaars. He said that no one would be allowed hoarding during Ramzan and such elements would be dealt with irony hands.

The Additional Chief Secretary briefed the meeting about law and order and issued necessary instructions regarding security measures. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, secretaries of local government, primary health, schools education, irrigation, Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab and officers concerned.