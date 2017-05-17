LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Tuesday sought reply from the Drug Regulatory Authority Punjab in a contempt petition against sale of a medicine for Hepatitis-C allegedly smuggled from India. Mian Aftab Ahmad, a local citizen, had filed the contempt petition and submitted that ‘Mydacla’ a medicine for the virus of Hepatitis-C allegedly smuggled from India was being sold in local markets. He said the price of the smuggled medicine was Rs 13,000 but the price of the locally manufactured medicine was Rs 2,700. He said Drug Regulatory Authority did not register the local medicine while the sale of the Indian medicine was on the rise. The petitioner said that the court had ordered the authority to register the local medicine but it did not do so which was contempt of court. The petitioner prayed that contempt proceedings be initiated against the authority for not complying with its order. After hearing initial arguments, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sought reply from the authority.

The hearing adjourned for two weeks.