LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Bar Association Tuesday condemned murder of two lawyers and demanded the government authorities immediately arrest the culprits.

Advocate Alia Shehzadi, a resident of Sheikhpura, was murdered on Sheikhupura road while Advocate Dr Allah Bakash was murdered in Shikarpura, Sindh. LHCBA President Ch Zulfiqar Ali, other office bearers and members of the bar condemned both the incidents saying that it were target killings. They condemned the government over its failure to provide protection to the lawyers. Attacks on lawyers and their killing had become routine matter, they said.

The lawyers urged the government to immediately arrest the culprits and provide financial support to the bereaved families.