LAHORE - Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir has claimed significant decrease in chickenpox cases in the province.

Addressing a press conference at Committee Room of P&SH on Tuesday, he said that chickenpox situation has normalised with considerable decrease in reporting of new cases from different parts of the province.

Special Secretary Dr Faisal Zahoor, Additional Secretary (Technical) Specialized Healthcare Dr Salman Shahid, Additional Secretary Primary Health Dr Asim Altaf and other relevant officers were also present.

As many as 1,591 cases have so far been reported in Punjab out of which 821 from Faisalabad and 86 from Lahore. Chickenpox has so far taken 19 lives in Faisalabad.

The minister said that health providers and family members of patients have been vaccinated against chickenpox. More than one lakh general practitioners/doctors have been provided guidelines regarding symptoms, diagnoses and treatment of chickenpox through SMS with the help of Punjab Information & Technology Board.

He said that chickenpox reached alarming proportions in Faisalabad a couple of weeks back. Coordinated efforts and monitoring on daily basis helped improving situation in the most effected district, he said. He said that committee comprising senior consultants have already been constituted for audit of mortality relating to chickenpox.

Dr Faisal Zahoor said that Health Information Management System has been placed for gathering data of such diseases. At present 15,000 doses of chickenpox vaccine was available in the stock. The chief executive officers of the affected districts have been directed to remain vigilant and continue monitoring of the situation, he said.