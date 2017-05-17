LAHORE - Pakistan Awami Tehreek core committee yesterday removed already sidelined party president Dr Rahique Abbasi, appointing Faizur Rehman Durrani as new head.

A statement issued from PAT head-office Model Town stated that responsibilities had been taken away from Abbasi upon his own request, but insiders say he was removed on direction of Dr Tahirul Qadri, the chairman of the PAT.

“Dr Abbasi, in an application, has expressed inability to work as party president due to his personal engagements and permanent stay in London. The PAT core committee has held an emergency meeting on the matter and accepted Dr Abbasi’s request,” read the statement.

It added that the committee, in the same meeting, proposed Faizur Rehman Durrani’s name for new president which was accepted unanimously. The core committee also paid tribute to Dr Abbasi’s long services to the party. Rahique Abbasi was inactive in PAT for around three years. He was silently sidelined after the famous August 2014’s party sit-in in Islamabad which continued for two months but failed to attain set targets. After the sit-in, Abbasi permanently moved to London and is staying there with family. Rumour has it that Dr Abbasi held secret negotiations with Sharifs during Islamabad sit-in and created a bloc within the PAT which persuaded Dr Qadri to announce end of protest in October 2014. The announcement, however, had brought severe criticism from workers and some party leaders. Dr Qadri, later, realising the situation had silently sidelined Dr Abbasi.

There are some other claims that Abbasi was given cold shoulder from PAT chairman on opposing Dr Qadri’s stance during sit-in. The PAT officially rejects both claims.