LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Tuesday issued notices to the Punjab government and the Punjab Education Foundation in a petition challenging reconstitution of its Board of Directors.

Justice Muzammal Akhtar Shabbir of LHC passed the order on a petition moved by Advocate Ch Shoaib Saleem. The lawyer-petitioner contended that on January 27, the LHC chief justice ordered the Punjab Education Foundation to reconstitute the Board in the light of amended Act of the foundation within 30 days.

But the Schools Education secretary illegally issued the notification for the appointment of MPA Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam Raja and MNA Rana Muhammad Afzal, as member Board of Directors, in violation of the PEF Act 2004, he said.

The lawyer said that the Schools Education secretary was himself a member of the Board of Directors and how can he issue the notification for the appointment of other members of the Board.

The summary for the reconstitution of the PEF Board of Directors should have been originated from the schools education department and then forwarded to the chief minister through the chief secretary for its final approval by the Punjab governor, the petitioner argued.

He said all the attached autonomous institutions are run under the Punjab Government Rules of Business 2011 and only the government of Punjab has the authority and mandate to appoint the members of PEF Board of Directors. And according to section 12 of the said rules all executive orders of the government shall be issued in the name of the governor.

The petitioner said Enginer Qamar-ul-Islam, after being illegally nominated as member of PEF Board, himself assumed the charge of chairman of the Board as no meeting of the Board was ever conducted to elect him as chairman as per Section 5 of the Punjab Education Foundation Act 2004.

After hearing the arguments, the court sought para-wise comments from the Punjab government and the PEF. The court adjourned hearing until June 13.

In a separate petition against unavailability of male teachers at a girls school, the LHC sought more arguments from both sides. Younas and others had moved the LHC that female teachers were appointed boys schools but male teachers were not appointed in female schools.

The petitioners said it was discriminatory policy. 12 extra points are given to the teachers who are appointed in rural areas while those are appointed in urban are not given points which is also discriminatory, they said.

An additional advocate general told the court that it is government policy that male teachers are not appointed in girls schools and the courts cannot interfere into policy matters. He said 12 points are given to the teachers appointed in rural areas, keeping in view all the facts and figures. However, the court sought further arguments.

Alleged rapists denied bail

The Lahore High Court Tuesday dismissed bail petition of suspects involved in rape of a girl from Pattoki.

Nazim and his accomplices had filed bail petitions submitting that police registered a fake case against them. They pleaded the court to accept their bail petition. However, a law officer opposed their stance saying that they raped a girl who was a resident of Pattoki. The officer also presented medical report before the court. After hearing both sides, the court dismissed the bail petition.

While hearing a petition about 115 candidates waiting their posting with police, the LHC ordered the Punjab government to appoint them. Petitioners’ counsel Advocate Malik Awais alleged on the case that the government instead of posting already waiting 115 candidates was appointing others whom he called blue-eyed of the officials concerned. He requested the court to order the police authorities to post the petitioners.

A law officer said that new recruitment was being made on the direction of the IGP. After hearing both sides, Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan ordered posting of 115 waiting candidates with police.