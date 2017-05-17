LAHORE - The LHC Tuesday sought reply from the Punjab government and Secretary Industry in a petition challenging increase in the price of eatables during the holy month of Ramazan. Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh passed the order on petition moved by Judicial Activism Panel.

The petitioner ‘s counsel argued that hoarding had increased ahead of the holy month and the prices of the eatables were going high but the government had taken no measures to control it.

Government machinery, he said, showed its performance by imposing fine on small shopkeepers. Across the Muslim world, prices are controlled for the only month but no relief is given to the people in Pakistan, he said.

He prayed the court to order the government to overcome increase in prices of eatables during Ramazan. The court issued notices to the respondents and adjourned hearing for May 23.

Besides this case, the LHC also took up the petition seeking information about Orange Line Metro Train project. The court decided to take up the matter on daily basis from June, the next month.

Advocate Azhar Siddique had moved the court to order the government to provide him information about Orange Line Metro Training Project. The petitioner said that despite the clear law, the officials concerned were not providing him required information. He said it was violation of the information act made in his regard. He alleged that Orange Line Metro Training project was the project worth Rs 162 billion but it had reached Rs 260 billion.

He alleged the budget of other projects was spent on this project. He prayed the court to order the authorities concerned to provide information about the project.

Govt given time in

Hafiz Saeed case

The Lahore High Court Tuesday gave time to the federal government to submit written reply until May 23 in detention case of Hafiz Saeed and his four aides. A division bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan passed the order after an additional attorney general said that the matter was pending before a review board. The law officer said on May 13, a review board held proceedings at SC Lahore registry. He pleaded the court to defer the hearing till the decision of the board on the matter.

However, Advocate A K Dogar opposed his arguments saying that the government should have produced his clients before the review board but unfortunately it formed the board after expiry of their three-month detention.

He said it was unlawful act of the government. The extension of the detention was also given without the approval of the review board, the counsel said. He prayed the court to set aside the detention and subsequent extension for being illegal. The bench adjourned the hearing until May 23 with directions to the government to come up with written reply on the next hearing.

Hafiz Saeed and his four aides including Abdullah Ubaid, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Hussain have been kept as house arrest for last several months after interior ministry gave recommendations to the Punjab government that Hafiz Saeed and his organisations were prejudicial to the state efforts for peace.