LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the masses are praying for an end to corruption through the JIT on Panama leaks so that the plunderers could be sent behind the bars. Talking to the media after addressing a workshop for the heads of the religious madaris at Mansoora on Tuesday, he said it would be a great tragedy if the accountability was not done through the judiciary because then it would be held on roads and streets.

Sirajul Haq said that the fear and despair could be seen on the faces of the rulers and he believed that those devouring public money would not escape accountability this time. He said that there could not be any change in the society sans accountability. He said he wanted accountability to begin from the top and continue down words. “I offer myself for accountability first and then want the accountability of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Imran Khan and all others,” he added. The JI chief also called for thorough electoral reforms before the next polls and suggested that election to 50 per cent of the seats should be held on the basis of proportionate representation and representatives of the farmers, workers and people related to the field of health and education be elected on these seats.

The other 50 per cent of seats should be filled through direct election, he added.

In reply to a question, he said that the Prime Minister wanted that the Panama leaks and the Dawn Leaks issues were hushed up and there should be none to question him. He said the JIT investigations were still on but the Prime Minister was posing as if he had been cleared of all charges.

Sirajul Haq further said that electoral reforms were essential to block the election of the dacoits and thieves and plunderers to the assemblies. In the present electoral system, he said, the mandate was purchased through wealth and was not secured through merit.

He said that electoral reforms must be made before the next elections otherwise the election would be a useless exercise.