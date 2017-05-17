LAHORE - The Chief Minister’s eRozgaar Programme, due to be formally launched on May 19 at University of Gujrat (UoG), aims to open five centres this month in Lahore, Gujrat, Taxila, Wah Cantt and Faislabad.

PITB Chairman and Punjab Information Technology University (ITU) Vice Chancellor will inaugurate the first centre under CM eRozgaar Programme, which will train the selected candidates for freelancing jobs in technical, non-technical and creative fields.

The eRozgaar programme is a joint project of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology & Tourism.

The entrepreneurial wing of the Punjab IT Board (PITB) envisioned a future where the youth of Punjab has a range of avenues to generate self-sustainable income. The project is to empower the youth through freelancing and earning online.

Dr Saif saidthis programme will not only bring Pakistani youth on the radar but will also improve our rankings to gauge international interest.

A seven member committee headed by the Secretary YASAT Nayyar Iqbal devised a process after marathon discussion to make district wise population as base to determine the number of candidates and to give due credit to test results to observe the merit.

Currently the e-Rozgaar program is undergoing a simultaneous process of selecting the candidates and is physically verifying their documents at the centers. After going through all these processes and signing an undertaking, the candidates will be ready to take their first class.

Selected candidates will be given three months training for freelance self-employment at 40 training centers.

Among these centers five centers are dedicated for female candidates. In the first phase 10,000 candidates will be trained in three different batches in one year. These centers are being established in eleven universities of the Punjab. The training will enable the youth to generate income approximately from Rs40,000 to Rs80,000 per month while working from home.