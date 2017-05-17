LAHORE - Punjab University students from various departmentsclinched prominent positions in the All Pakistan Intervarsity Competitions, said a press release.

In All Pakistan Poetry and Bait Bazi Competitions at Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Musa Kazim and Sohaib Mugheera got 1st position in Bait Bazi while Mustafa Mendi and Sohaib Mugheera in Afsana and Urdu Nazm obtained 1st positions while Mubashir Saeed grabbed second position in both the competitions. In 2nd Syed Ghassan Azhar All Pakistan Drama & Stand Up comedy competitions at University of Lahore students Sohaib Mugheera and Asim Choudhary clinched 1st positions in script writing and stand-up comedy respectively.