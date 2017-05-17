LAHORE - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has been granted two-day physical remand of two suspects involved in poor construction of Orange Line Metro Train pillars which caused Rs20 million loss to the national exchequer.

ACE officials produced Sohail Majeed and Waseel Iftikhar before a judicial magistrate on Tuesday and submitted that the suspects were bound to do 16 feet digging for construction of some pillars of the train project but they did only 11 feet digging. The poor construction, the official said, caused loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

The counsel of the suspects however opposed their remand saying that they were doing construction business for last 32 years and they were never involved in any corrupt practice. The counsel added that his clients only have an ancestral home in their village and nothing else. He requested the court to reject the ACE officials’ demand for physical remand of the accused.

After hearing both sides, the court remanded both the suspects into ACE officials’ custody for two days.