LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said development of South Punjab has always been his priority.

The PML-N government has provided funds worth billions of rupees for public welfare in South Punjab, she told a delegation of Multan Press Club Monday.

“I will bring the southern parts at par with the central areas of the province,” he said, adding that his heart beat with the people of South Punjab

He went on to say: “The government has given special attention to the wellbeing of people living there. Revolutionary projects of health, education, infrastructure and transport have been completed while work is in progress on different projects. The clean drinking water project is also being launched from the southern parts.”

The CM also highlighted the importance of media in national development and took a swipe at ‘politics of blame-game’

“A political party lied to public and levelled baseless allegations. He could not be declared a leader because a true leader guides his followers and does not indulge in baseless allegations and lying. He is flanked by thieves and dacoits and is poisoning the minds of the youth by putting the youth on wrong path. I took him to the court but he evaded the court proceedings and this is not the role of leadership,” he added.

However, he called for foreign unity for national development. The CM announced Rs2 million annual grant for Multan Press Club while Rs53 million grant was also announced to dealing with the issue of Multan journalists’ colony.

“An additional grant of Rs.96 million has also been provided;” he added and announced establishing a sub-office of Journalists Housing Foundation in Multan. He directed the officials concerned to review the proposals of second phase of this colony in Multan. Multan Press Club President Shakeel Anjum made life member the CM and invited him to visit the club. Raja Jehangir Anwar was also made life member Separately chairing a high-level meeting on Shehar-e-Khamoshan project, the CM said model graveyards would be set up in every district.

He also issued directives to complete the process of identification of land for the purpose.

The meeting decided to immediately start the programme of establishing model graveyards on the pattern of Lahore’s Shehar-e-Khamoshan at divisional headquarters and eight major cities.

He also directed to constitute a steering committee to implement the project and said that this committee will move this project further in collaboration with the Punjab Shehar-e-Khamoshan Authority. He said the project of establishing model graveyards is important as these are needed in every district. He said establishment of model graveyards is a noble cause. He directed the Senior Member Board of Revenue to complete the process of transfer of land as soon as possible for early completion of the project. Also, Railways Minsiter Khawaja Saad Rafiq called on Shehbaz Sharif.

The CM said the days of elements leveling unsubstantiated allegations and telling lies are numbered Pakistanis are sick of negative politics.

“The people of Pakistan want the solution to their problems as they cannot be served through hollow slogans because one has to work really hard for it. The claimants of new Pakistan have even disappointed the people of KP,” he added.

The elements making world records of names-callings and falsehood have been fully exposed and they will be defeated in the next elections as well, concluded the chief minister.