LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that end to poverty is a big means to end terrorism in the country. In his message on the eve of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, the CM said: “The religion of Islam encourages its followers to help and support the needy since poverty generates not only unrest but also social disorders.” He went on to say: “It is imperative to alleviate poverty to eliminate terrorism. Ensuring equitable distribution of resources between different segments of the society helps overcome this problem. For the purpose, effective steps, along with a coordinated strategy, are needed to lessen the societal problems relating to poverty.” The CM said: “Revolutionary steps have been taken to alleviate poverty and thousands of low income families are benefiting from welfare-oriented programmes of the Punjab government. Public welfare is agenda of the government as it is proactively working to eradicate poverty and improve the standard of life of the masses. “The role of religious scholars, media and is very important for the elimination of disparity, and it is the message of this day that every person should play its role for the purpose,” the CM concluded.