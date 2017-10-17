NPT marks 66th death anniversary of Liaqat Ali Khan

The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) marked 66th death anniversary of Shaheed-e-Millat Khan Liaqat Ali Khan, first prime minister of Pakistan and secretary general of the All India Muslim League, at the Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Tehreek-e-Pakistan in collaboration with the Pakistan Movement Workers Trust. Speakers paid glowing tributes to Pakistan's first prime minister and a close confidant of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Speakers included Vice Chairman of NPT and Pakistan Movement Workers Trust Dr Rafique Ahmad, General Secretary of Liaqat Ali Khan Memorial Committee Karachi Mehfooz-ul-Nabi, nephew of the late prime minister Nawab Farhad Ali Khan, Dr Parveen Khan, Begum Mehnaz Rafi and Shahid Rasheed. In his special message, Rafique Tarar said Liaqat Ali Khan was among those workers of Pakistan Movement who sacrificed all his belongings to Pakistan. The Father of the Nation was a great admirer of his sincerity and organisational skills. He spent money from his own pocket to visit India and organise the Muslim League. He led a simple life despite belonging to a Nawab family. “He is a role model for all of us,” he added. Mehfooz-ul-Nabi said the role of international forces in the killing of Liaqat Ali Khan could not be ruled out, as he wanted the US to play due role in resolving the Kashmir issue before putting any proposal to Pakistan. He said that Russia had invited him in 1947 but he delayed it to ensure his presence in Pakistan on the very first Independence Day after death of the Quaid-i-Azam. Nawab Farhad Ali Khan described family history of Liaqat Ali Khan and dubbed him as the right hand of Quaid-i-Azam. Vice Chairman of NPT Dr Rafique Ahmed said the Objectives Resolution passed by him was admired then and even today. Other speakers also paid tributes to his services for the nation. –Staff Reporter

UHS, Hull University join hands against breast cancer

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) and Hull University, UK, have agreed to launch a breast cancer awareness and training programme in Pakistan on an annual basis. A formal agreement in this regard will be signed this week by Hull University’s consultant oncoplastic breast surgeon Dr Penelope McManus and UHS Centre for Innovation in Learning and Teaching (CILT) Director Dr Arif Rashid Khawaja. Talking to UHS officials on Monday, Dr Penelope said, “Women in the developing countries, like Pakistan, tend to die at greater rates than in more developed countries because the disease is generally detected when it is in its advance stages.” “We need to educate women about self-examination and the need to see a doctor if they feel a breast lump,” she said. Khawaja said that one out of nine women in Pakistan was at risk of contracting the disease in her lifetime. He added that around 90,000 cases are reported every year in the country out of which 40,000 women die of this disease. Arif emphasized that it is the right of every woman to know about fatal diseases and society should support their cause rather than considering the issue a social taboo. Breast cancer is no longer a death sentence, and to get this message across, there must be efforts to dispel fears and infuse optimism into the lives of hundreds of women, their families and the community at large, he emphasized. Sharing challenges in combating breast cancer, he said Pakistan had to overcome countless barriers such as illiteracy, misconception, social stigma and lack of health facilities. He pointed out some ethical issues in the detection and treatment of the disease. During her stay in Pakistan, Dr Penelope will visit UHS affiliated institutes. She will inaugurate the first Breast Cancer Clinic at DHQ Hospital Gujranwala today (Tuesday) and will also lead an awareness walk there. Dr Penelope will address at a workshop on Breast Reconstruction being arranged by the Pakistan Society of Surgeons, Lahore Chapter, at Jinnah Hospital, Lahore on Thursday. –Staff Reporter

Seminar on home-based workers

The Hamid Nizami Press Institute of Pakistan is holding a seminar on home-based workers on 19th of October (Thursday) at 2 pm at its auditorium on Majid Nizami Road. Dr Javid Iqbal Gil will preside over the seminar while Dr Arifa Subah Khan, Aaima Mahmood, Maria Kaukab and Ziaul Qamar will be the chief guests. –Staff Reporter