LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Administration Committee on Monday promoted 18 additional district & sessions judges (AD&SJs) to the rank of district and sessions judges (D&SJs). According to a notification issued by the registrar’s office, the judicial officers who were promoted include Naseem Ahmad Virk, Asad Ali, Tariq Mahmood Bajwa, Nasir Hussain, Ghaffar Mehtab, Abdul Haq, Abdul Ghaffar, Abdul Rehman, Sarfraz Akhtar, Shazib Saeed, Syed Asghar Ali, Ch Anwarul Haq, Naveed Ahmad, Malik Zulqarnain Awan, Manzer Ali Gill, Syed Ali Imran, Shaukat Kamal and Arshad Hussain Bhutta.

However, the promotion of AD&SJS including Sadaqatullah Khan, Ch Ghulam Rasool, Muhammad Hussain, Wajahat Hassan, Tariq Javed, Abdul Razzaq, Muhammad Arif Rana and Ali Raza was deferred. AD&SJ Misbahun Nabi resigned from her office which was accepted by the committee.