LAHORE - The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Saturday retrieved agricultural land of a Norway based expatriate Pakistani, worth Rs15 million. Vice Chairperson OPC, Shaheen Khalid Butt told that Liaqat Ali, residing in Oslo, Norway, filed a complaint that some persons have illegally occupied his 37 kanal land in District Gujrat, with the help of his real brother. This complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Gujrat and after the efforts of the members of DOPC, the said land was got vacated from the illegal occupants and handed over to Liaqat Ali. Shaheen Khalid Butt further told that DOPCs of entire Province are also playing an active role to address the issues faced by Overseas Pakistanis.