LAHORE - At least 8,000 police will remain on-guard to ensure peaceful voting during by-polls in Lahore’s NA-120, police sources said. The polling will begin today morning at 08:00am.

Capital city police officer Muhammad Amin Wains said that the code of conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan would be implemented in true letter and spirit.

“No candidate will be allowed to move with armed private guards during the election. There will be zero tolerance policy in case of displaying, carrying of arms, and aerial firing,” the police chief said.

Wains stated this while chairing a meeting of city police officers at the Alhamra Hall on Saturday to review security arrangements for the rerun. DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf, Lahore DC Sumair Syed, SP Security Abadat Nisar, divisional SPs, and representatives of different political parties were also present in the meeting.

On this occasion, DIG Haider Ashraf said that at least 8,000 police including six SPs, 18 DSPs, 46 SHOs, will perform security duties on the polling day. He said that dozens of Police Response Units, Dolphin Squads, and Elite Police Force vehicles would patrol on city roads to maintain peace during the polling.

DIG Haider Ashraf also explained that there would be 220 polling stations in the constituency divided in five zones. A police officer of SP rank will be in-charge of each zone, he said. “There will be foolproof security for the transportation of ballot papers from one place to the other.”

Deputy Commissioner Sumair Syed said that all arrangements were finalised to ensure peaceful polling. He also appealed to the voters and supporters of political parties to extend cooperation to the law enforcing agency in implementing the code of conduct.

All the major political parties have fielded their candidates for the by-election. Political pundits say they expect close competition among Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Kalsoom Nawaz, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Pakistan People Party’s Faisal Mir.

Hundreds of paramilitary troops will also be deployed around the polling stations in NA-120 to keep the situation under control amid rising political temperature.

Police sources say that the Punjab Police will remain neutral and impartial during the elections. Similarly, strict action will be taken against the troublemakers.