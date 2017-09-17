LAHORE - A man who allegedly carried out an acid attack on his fiancée four days ago has been arrested, police said Saturday.

Asmat threw acid on Beenish Sharif, a resident of Bhatta Chowk, when she was returning from work on Ghazi Road late Tuesday.

The suspect fled to Bhakar district after committing the heinous crime, Cantonment SP (Investigation) Dr Anoosh Masood Chaudhry Saturday told reporters.

She said the accused told the police that he attacked his fiancée as she was delaying wedlock to him. “We have arrested the (main) suspect.

He was hiding in Bhkkar district,” the SP said while presenting the accused to the media.

Beenish was working as an assistant at a dental clinic in the Defence area. The officer said that different police teams were hunting for the suspect who was at large since Tuesday night. “The victim received burns on her face, eyes, neck, and both the arms. She sustained burns on 25 percent of her body,” said SP Chaudhry.

The policewoman also visited the victim at Mayo Hospital and assured her of all-out support. Benish was earlier taken to Lahore General Hospital. Earlier, police filed a criminal case against Asmat on the complaint of father of the victim.