LAHORE - A 22-year-old woman was found dead at her in-laws in a village near Manga Mandi, police said Saturday.

Deceased Shakeela of Kasur district tied the knot with Yasir only a couple of weeks ago.

Her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope tied to her neck as police reached the house in Bath village.

Shakeela’s father complained that his son-in-law killed her for failure to meet Rs500,000 dowry demand. The in-laws of the deceased fled when the police reached the crime scene. The body was moved to morgue for autopsy and police say they have launched a hunt for runaway in-laws.

Man murdered in Gowalmandi

A UK-returned man was shot dead over old enmity in Gowalmandi on Saturday, police said.

Police said Mahmood Ali was killed after he came under a gun attack by his rival Shaharyar. The alleged killer is at large and police say they have launched a hunt for his arrest.

The body of the deceased was moved to morgue for autopsy.