Lahore - Postgraduate Medical Institute Principal and Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Prof Ghiasun Nabi Tayyab has stressed the need of raising public awareness about preventive measures to check spread of dengue and H1N1influenza.

Speaking at a symposium at Lahore General Hospital on Saturday, he urged holding sessions for healthcare providers and the masses for controlling the menace. Prof Farhat Naz, Prof Imran Aslam Khan, Dr Amina Sadaf, Dr Syed Razi Haider Zaidi, Dr Javed Magsi and Dr Salman Shakeel also addressed the participants.

Prof Tayyab urged doctors to regularly update knowledge for providing better treatment facilities to the ailing humanity. Experts highlighted types, causes, complications, preventive measures and ways of treatment of H1N1 influenza. They said that symptoms of influenza were like seasonal flue but it could be more complicated and even could take life. They said that it was epidemic and needed immediate treatment.

They called upon pregnant women and those already in the disease of lungs to remain more careful.