LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team has sealed a food point and imposed fine of Rs 43,000 on several others. Following directive of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the PFA’s crackdown were continued against substandard edible manufactures and sellers to ensure provision of healthy and standard food to people, according to PFA spokesman here Saturday. He said that Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has conducted raid on canteen shop of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department located on Birdswood Road to check quality of food. PFA team has sealed the canteen for absence of medical certificates of staff, presence of cigarette buds, misappropriate physical cleanliness of employees, presence of insects and non-retrieval of food license.