PMA condemns silence over Rohingya

OUR STAFF REPORTER

LAHORE

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) held a demonstration outside Lahore Press Club on Saturday to protest against silence of world community on genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

Led by PMA Lahore President Dr Ajmal Hassan Naqvi, dozens of doctors gathered outside LPC in the afternoon to express solidarity with Rohingya Muslims and convey a strong message to the world community. Carrying placards and banners inscribed with writings like stop genocide of Rohingya, doctors chanted slogans against Myanmar government, United Nations and world community.

Addressing the participants, speakers criticized the government, the UN and world community on silence on genocide of innocent Rohingyas. They urged the government to fight the case of Rohingya on diplomatic fronts.

LCWU, AIOU join hands for quality education

OUR STAFF REPORTER

LAHORE

Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) and Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will start joint ventures for faculty development and conferences to promote quality education.

Vice Chancellor AIOU Dr Shahid Siddiqui and LCWU VC Dr Uzma Qureshi signed the memorandum in syndicate hall LCWU here on Saturday. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi and her counterpart Dr Shahid Siddiqui said that the MoU will envisage collaboration between the two institutions in academic, research and human and infrastructural resources.

Bird-hit plane lands safely

OUR STAFF REPORTER

LAHORE

A PIA plane, coming from Jeddah, was hit by a bird at Lahore airport, gripping passengers in fear and panic on Saturday. A Civil Aviation officer seeking anonymity told The Nation that a bird hit the plane of flight Pk-760 while it was landing at Allama Iqbal International Airport. Pilot of the plane informed management. Later, the engineers checked the plane and cleared for flying after thorough inspection. CAA had recently issued warning to the residents of Lahore in the surroundings of the airport before Eidul Azha to keep the environment clean to avoid the birds movement around the airport.

SIMS Outdoor made functional

OUR STAFF REPORTER

LAHORE

The newly constructed Outdoor and In-patient Block of Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS)/Services Hospital has been made functional. The state-of-the-art block has 330 beds. Out of these, 180 beds have been allocated for pediatric unit. Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif will formally inaugurate the new OPD block. Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah visited the newly operational OPD/In-patient block on Saturday.

Nawa-i-Waqt Fund

LAHORE: The Nawa-i-Waqt Fund for Stranded Pakistanis in Bangladesh received Rs35,000 on Saturday. Syed Zafar Iqbal from Lahore donated Rs20,000 while late Mrs and Mr Qazi Mehboob Alam Alvi, and Syed Tariq Hussain Gilani contributed Rs5,000 each.