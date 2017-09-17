Lahore - The Punjab University and University of Gambia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate in various academic disciplines and promote bilateral relations. In this regard, an MoU signing ceremony was held at committee room of Vice Chancellor’s office.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir, Gambia’s Vice Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology Yaya Sireh Jallow, University of Gambia’s Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Faqir Anjum, Deputy Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Ousman Nyan, deans of various faculties and principals of colleges were also present on the occasion. Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir said that PU would waive off fee and provide free accommodation to University of Gambia’s faculty members who wanted to pursue their higher studies at PU.

Mr Yaya Sireh Jallow said that Pakistanis were playing their role in promotion of higher education sector in Gambia. He thanked PU VC for extending maximum support to University of Gambia. University of Gambia’s VC Dr Faqir Anjum said that the university would like to seek cooperation from PU in the fields of medical, engineering and science. He invited PU faculty members to train University of Gambia’s faculty members and students under four weeks crash programs in different disciplines. Later, PU VC Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir presented souvenirs to the guests.

PU awards three PhD degrees

Punjab University has awarded four PhD degrees to the scholars in which Najeeb ur Rehman S/o Bashir Ahmad Awan in the subject of History after approval of his thesis entitled “The Account of Relationship Between the Executive,

The Judiciary and The parliament in Pakistan 1999-2012”, Ahmad Riaz ul Huda S/o Muhammad Hayat in the subject of History after approval of his thesis entitled “A Cultural History of Lahore in 20th Century (Change and Continuity)” and Asia Mukhtar D/o Mukhtar Ahmad in the subject of International Relation after approval of her thesis entitled

“The Dilemma of Energy Security: Political and Institutional Hazards in Case of Pakistan (1999-2013)”.

Also, the Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the result of BS Home Economics Part-II (3rd year) Annual Examination 2017. Detailed result is also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.